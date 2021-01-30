Andhra Ministers complain to Assembly Speaker against SEC over 'libelous' remarks, seek action for breach of privilege

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botcha Satyanarayana have written a complaint to Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram against State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar regarding his comments about them in a recent letter.



The SEC had written a letter to the state Governor on Friday seeking action against state Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for alleged "political attacks" against him. In the same letter, Kumar also made remarks about Ramachandra Reddy and Satyanarayana.

Both ministers condemned the SEC's remarks as "castigated, libelous, far from truth and intimidating."

The ministers further said that the allegations of the SEC that they crossed the Lakshman Rekha of model code of conduct, were made without substantial proof and amounted to 'breach of privilege'.

The ministers further alleged that the remarks of the SEC had ulterior motives of defaming them in the public eye and requested the Assembly Speaker to take necessary and appropriate action. (ANI)

