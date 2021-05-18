Andhra MP examined at Army Hospital Secunderabad

On the direction of the Supreme Court, a three-member medical board at Army Hospital examined rebel MP of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party who was arrested on sedition charges and allegedly tortured in police custody for criticising Chief Minister Y. S Jaganmohan Reddy.

The Lok Sabha member from Narsapuram constituency was brought to Hyderabad from Guntur by Andhra Pradesh CID late on Monday.

He was examined by doctors at Army Hospital at Trimulgherry in the presence of a judicial officer appointed by Telangana High Court. Doctors conducted various tests on him and also videographed the same. Police had made tight security arrangements at the hospital.

Reports of these tests will be submitted to the Supreme Court through Telangana High Court registrar.

Earlier, as per the orders of the Supreme Court, Telangana High Court appointed a judicial officer to monitor the medical tests on the Narsapuram MP. The High Court named its registrar Nagarjuna as the judicial officer.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai had on Monday directed that the MP be examined at Army Hospital in Secunderabad.

The apex court passed the orders on a petition by Raju, who alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government was flouting the orders of the high court and the trial court for his medical examination to find out the nature of injuries.

Raju's counsel had told the Supreme Court that the YSRCP was wreaking vengeance against the rebel MP for being critical of the government and the party chief by slapping sedition cases not only against him but also against TV channels which had aired his interview critical of the ruling dispensation.

He alleged that around 40 police personnel picked up Raju from Hyderabad on Friday and drove 300 km to Guntur. The counsel said while Raju was in judicial custody, police had employed third degree methods causing many injuries, which was recorded by the trial court in its order directing medical examination by both a government and a private hospital.

