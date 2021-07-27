Andhra MPs seek Rs 6,750 cr pending funds from Centre

"A delegation of YSRCP MPs met Giriraj Singh and requested him to release Rs 6,750 crore due to the state," said Reddy, who led the delegation.

Amaravati/New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Senior YSRCP leader V. Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday met Union Panchayat Raj Minister Giriraj Singh and appealed for the release of Rs 6,750 crore funds due to the state.

He said these funds are due under the MNREGA programme.

Reddy was accompanied by party MPs Margani Bharat, Mithun Reddy and Mopidevi Venkataramana, among others.

The delegation also met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and requested him to complete the road development work on the Sabbavaram-Narsipatnam-Tuni stretch in the southern state.

Meanwhile, Reddy noted that the state government is offering laptops to the poor students under the Jagananna Vasati Devena scheme.

He said the laptops will be given under basic and advanced categories.

"In case there are any defects with them, a complaint in the village and ward secretariats will resolve the issue in a week's time," he said.

Reddy further said that the laptop distribution is aimed at guiding the poor students pursuing higher education into the digital era, which has been decided by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said the higher education department has already issued directives to this effect.

--IANS

sth/arm