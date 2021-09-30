Andhra NGO accused of 'evangelist acts' loses foreign funding licence

The organisation is run by bishop Suresh Kumar Kathera who is accused of "fraudulently misrepresenting" himself as Christian Bishop and running an "evangelical" NGO 'Harvest India' as well as collecting millions from citizens of the US, the UK, and other countries.The organization was in news last year after Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF) lodged complaints with FCRA division of MHA in April 2020 accusing its activities of violation of FCRA rules and released videos of its chief functionary Suresh Kumar indulging in proselytization activities.LRPF has also claimed to have filed a fresh complaint with the MHA's FCRA division in September this year, in which it explained anti-India activities of Harvest India and bishop Suresh Kathera.In its letter, LRPF sought action against Harvest India accusing it of collecting foreign funds through fraudulent misrepresentation and accused that Harvest India's foreign contributions between 2017-18 and 2019-20 had totalled around Rs 19.6 crore which were allegedly being used for missionary activities.Reportedly, Harvest India has more than 1,500 'community centres' functioning across the country for proselytizing purposes. In addition to this, there are over 1,500 to 2,000 pastors working for the organization engaged in conversion activities.The NGO also conducts 'Crusade' events to induct new members to Christianity and train them as preachers. Kumar with his wife runs a Church named King's Temple and several Bible colleges.In its complaint, the LRPF had raised queries over the organization utilizing funds for paying salaries to pastors and church maintenance.Reports suggest that several members of the organization had also violated the Indian visa rules and visited India to participate in proselytizing activities.Suresh Kumar has also been accused of misusing the benefits meant for Scheduled Castes. Early this month, LRPF and the SC-ST Rights Forum had written to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeking action against Kumar for holding a Scheduled Caste certificate to avail reservation benefits despite being a Christian Bishop.Suresh Kumar in an anti-Hindu speech delivered at Mission Conference 2018 held at Biola University in the US, was heard saying, "Right now, we are under Hindu rule. Our Prime Minister is a bad guy. He doesn't want any Christians in India. He wants to make India a Hindu country. So many pastors killed in the last five years. Many missionaries were sent back."However, Harvest India's FCRA returns for the past years show that its foreign donations were utilised for running orphanages, old-age homes and daycare, leprosy missions, medical aid and digging borewells.Earlier this month the MHA had suspended the licences of seven other NGOs with the majority of them linked to evangelist and forced conversion activities. Prior to this, the FCRA licences of Holy Spirit Ministries, Markazul Ighasathil Kairiyathil Hindiyya, Russ Foundation, Heavenly Grace Ministeries, People's Organisation of Empowerment of Tribals, Al Hasan Educational and Welfare Foundation, and Mewat Trust For Educational Welfare were suspended by the MHA. (ANI)