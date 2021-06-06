Andhra non-profit Nirmaan to set up 10-bedded ICU units in all govt hospitals

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Nirmaan, a non-profit organisation in Andhra Pradesh, came up with a unique solution on Sunday to assist the underprivileged people of the state by setting up ICU units in all government hospitals in the state.



According to a press release, Nirmaan's '10-Bed ICU Units' initiative in all government hospitals of the state is in sync with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's initiative of providing inclusive, equitable and quality healthcare to all, especially the poor who have been hit the hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Srikanth Nathamuni, the Head of Operations of Nirmaan, and Vinod Khosla, Founder Partner of Khosla Ventures, are the brains behind this generous initiative. The same project was launched in Telangana on June 5 at the hands of state IT minister KT Ramarao.

This initiative, which has been being carried out with extended help from the state government and other well-known sponsors, is scheduled to launch soon in Andhra Pradesh.

On behalf of the state government, Member of Parliament from Eluru, Kotagiri Sridhar and the Andhra Government's Representative for North America Rathnakar Pandugayala have taken it upon themselves to identify, invite, motivate and coordinate with donors for the cause.

Each of these designated ICU units will be named after the donor, as agreed by the state government, which has also appointed Arja Srikanth as the officer in charge of implementing this initiative successfully in the state.

This initiative is expected to reduce the burden on District hospitals by equipping government hospitals in the rural areas with state-of-the-art infrastructure, according to the release.

With commitments currently for 22 government hospitals spread across all districts, the team is looking to find donors for adding ten ICU beds capacity for the remainder of the 100plus bed hospitals in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

