Andhra objects to HC's 11 suo moto criminal revision cases

The High Court took suo moto cognisance of withdrawal of 11 criminal complaints against Reddy.

Amaravati, June 23 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday objected to the registration of 11 suo moto criminal revision cases by the High Court's registry, following an equal number of cases being withdrawn against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently.

The Registrar Judicial apprised the state government about the suo motu cases on Tuesday while they were listed on Wednesday before a bench of Justice Lalitha Kanneganti.

However, Advocate General Subrahmanyam Sriram objected to the suo moto cases, arguing that the cases registered under the purview of CrPC sections 397, 401, 482 and 483 cannot be initiated by the administrative side of the High Court.

The case will come up for hearing again on Friday.

The court had received complaints against the withdrawal of cases.

--IANS

sth/vd