Andhra opens vaccination for all above 18 from today

"Vaccination for all above 18 years from Monday. Everybody can go to their village secretariats and primary health centres for inoculation," said a health official on Monday.

Amaravati, June 21 (IANS) Starting Monday, all people above 18 years of age are eligible for vaccination in Andhra Pradesh as the government has made arrangements for the same.

As per the directions of the Central government, the state government made arrangements for vaccination at 578 locations in Visakhapatnam.

AP health department officials called upon all the people in the state to make use of the vaccination facility and not believe in myths.

Meanwhile, the southern state vaccinated as many as 13.59 lakh people on Sunday by 10 p.m. as part of its mega vaccination drive.

Out of the 13 districts, six managed to inoculate more than 1 lakh people. West Godavari district, which is comparatively smaller in size than several other districts topped the chart with 1.64 lakh vaccinations.

Other top districts included East Godavari (1.55 lakh), Krishna (1.4 lakh), Visakhapatnam (1.11 lakh), Guntur (1.05 lakh), Prakasam and Chittoor (1.02 lakh each).

"A remarkable achievement to show that our medical team and other staff can take up over 1 million vaccinations a day if the Government of India maintains the supply," said an official.

--IANS

sth/skp/