Andhra: Over 13,000 aspirants appear for UPSC prelims in Vijayawada

As per information shared by Krishna district collector J Nivas, as many as 13,674 students wrote the exam today.Vijayawada had a dedicated centre for specially-abled students to write the civil exam."The UPSC preliminary examinations have begun in the city of Vijayawada. There are 29 centres in the city. Today, we have 13,674 students writing the exams. There is a dedicated centre for differently-abled, where 57 students are writing this exam," said the district collector.COVID-19 protocols were strictly followed at the examination centres in the city. High-security was also deployed at the centres.Collector and other officials visited the centres and observe the examination in the morning.The exam was held in two sessions. One from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. A total of 581 invigilation staff and 101 assistant supervisors were appointed for the smooth running of exam. (ANI)