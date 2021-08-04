Andhra planted 33 crore saplings in two years: Minister

He revealed this as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to plant a sapling at AIIMS, Mangalagiri on Thursday to launch the Jagananna Paccha Thoranam - Vanamahotsavam 2021 programme.

Amaravati, Aug 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Forest and Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said the state government planted 33.2 crore saplings in the past two years.

"The state government has brought the ambitious programme with an objective of protecting the environment and balancing the climatic conditions by planting more trees in the state," Srinivasa Reddy said, adding more saplings will be planted under this programme with the same enthusiasm.

The Minister said Jagananna Paccha Thoranam - Vanamahotsavam has been initiated to make AP green and urged the public to take part in this initiative keeping posterity in mind.

Further, the state government is also planting 75 lakh saplings under NREGA scheme, including taking up similar steps under the Nadu-Nedu programmes.

"The government is committed to promote 33 per cent greenery in line with the National Forest Policy, thereby achieving ecological balance, prioritising the conservation of forests and promotion of greenery," the minister added.

