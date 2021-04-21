Andhra police arrest 4 bootleggers, seize Rs 5L worth liquor

Police seized liquor worth Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 40 lakh worth three sports utility vehicles (SUVs) on Tuesday from the quartet.

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), April 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district police has arrested four bootleggers for illegally transporting and attempting to sell Karnataka liquor.

Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police swooped in on the offenders when they were unloading the liquor from their vehicles near Jatalamma temple in Rajiv Nagar of Chittoor town's Tenebanda area.

N. Jyothishwaran (39), Chamanchi Mallikharjuna (33), V. Mohan (28) and K. Pradeep, also known as Bakkodu (thin fellow in Telugu) were arrested.

Except Mohan, who is from Kolar district in Karnataka, rest all were from Chittoor district.

Police seized 70 cases of liquor, all of which came from Nartaki Bar and Restaurant owned by one Basavaraju in Beripalli village of Karnataka's Kolar district, a border district.

--IANS

sth/rs