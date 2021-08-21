Andhra police arrest 7 members of two-wheelers lifting gang

Police arrested V. Manigandan (24), M. Dhamodhiran (26), S. Mohammed (19), K. Vedachalam (23), C. Nishanth Kumar (20), S. Manigandan (20) and K. Rathnaiah (26).

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 21 (IANS) A gang of seven people who stole two-wheelers has been arrested at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Barring Ratnaiah, all others hail from Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

"Considering regular two-wheeler thefts of late, teams of policemen went after the thieves on receiving a tip-off," said a police official.

Ten two-wheelers were seized from the gang, out of which seven belonged to Chittoor town 1 police station limits.

Likewise, Chittoor town police also managed to nab a thief for burgling into a house recently and decamping with money.

One Syed Hameed has been arrested in this case.

Police confiscated an amount of Rs 45,000 from Hameed (21), who ekes out a living selling fruits.

"Earlier, there were two cases booked on him (Hameed) in Chittoor 2 town police station," the official added.

--IANS

sth/skp/