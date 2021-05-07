Andhra Police books 6 pvt hospitals for irregularities in COVID treatment

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Police has filed cases against six private hospitals for irregularities in COVID-19 treatment, informed State Vigilance and Enforcement Director General KV Rajendranath Reddy on Thursday.



According to Reddy, joint teams of Vigilance and Enforcement, Drug Control and Medical and Health departments have held raids on 30 hospitals in the past two days.

They identified irregularities like treating COVID patients without permissions, collecting charges much higher than the government fixed prices, and not providing treatment under Arogyasri Scheme in six hospitals, he said.

He further stated that vigilance officials have registered complaints in the respective local police stations, based on which, cases were registered against the hospitals under provisions of sections 188, 420, 269 of IPC, and section 51(a) of disaster management act.

As per Reddy, two private hospitals in Piduguralla town of Guntur district wrere booked for charging exorbitant fees.

A case was filed against a private hospital in Puttur town of Chittoor district for not providing COVID treatment under Arogyasri health scheme.

Another private hospital in Vijayawada was booked for admitting COVID patients without having permission.

A case was filed against another private hospital in Srikakulam over misappropriation of Remdesivir injections and selling medicines without bills.

Permission for COVID treatment was revoked for a private hospital in Kadapa for not issuing bills to patients despite paying money.

The Vigilance and Enforcement Director General in a statement informed that these irregularities were found in raids held on Wednesday and Thursday. (ANI)

