Andhra police detains 3 people with huge cache of tobacco

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday detained three people and recovered a huge cache of tobacco, the sale of which is banned in the state.

Avanigadda police detained all three persons near Puligadda village while supplying the tobacco packets illegally.



The police have caught Rs 12 lakh worth gutka in this year till date. They detained 29 persons in these transactions. Of them, three were found to be repeat offenders.

Avanigadda Police Station, Sub Inspector Sandeep said, "We have identified three of them as repeat offenders and opened suspect sheet on them. If anybody is identified as repeated offender in case of tobacco products, the suspect sheet will be opened and they will be constantly checked. We warn all the people not to indulge in such practices otherwise they have to face stern action by police." (ANI)

