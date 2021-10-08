Andhra Police files case on Christian preaching telecasted on video wall meant for screening Dussehra celebrations in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday registered a case on the incident of Christian preaching telecasted on the video wall meant for screening Dussehra celebrations in Vijayawada.



The incident took place on Thursday night near Indrakeeladri when Christian preaching telecasted on the video wall established for showing Dussehra celebrations at Kanakadurga temple.

Kanakadurga temple authorities gave a contract of displaying Dussehra celebrations on video walls set up at a few places to a local cable TV like they do every year. However, on Thursday night, a Christian preaching programme was telecasted on one video wall. Some enraged people damaged the video wall. The matter was brought to the notice of temple authorities who complained to the police.

Krishna district collector J Nivas said "That was an unfortunate incident that happened. There was negligence on the part of not stopping the item that was played. We are enquiring into it. The case is registered under section 295 (1A) of IPC, it may be changed during the investigation. We will take proper action. We cannot tell whether it is a conspiracy until the investigation is held."

Vijayawada police commissioner B Srinivasulu said that "Dussehra celebrations started at Kanakadurga temple yesterday. Last two days everything went on very peacefully. Today the crowd is more when compared to yesterday. We arranged bandobast in three shifts. So far there is no untoward incident. We are sorting out minute hiccups in the bandobast." (ANI)

