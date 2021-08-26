Andhra Police seize 620 kg marijuana on way to Maha, arrest one

Krishnavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Police seized over 500 kg of marijuana, valued at Rs 12 lakh, in the state's East Godavari district while it was being ferried to Maharashtra in a truck, an official said on Wednesday.

The vehicle driver has been arrested.

Acting on a tipoff received by East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, police set up a checkpoint at Krishnavaram toll plaza on NH-16 and began searching vehicles.