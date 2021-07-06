Andhra police seize 870 kg marijuana being moved on coal truck

Chinturu (Andhra Pradesh), July 6 (IANS) A haul of 870 kg marijuana was seized at Chinturu in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Tuesday, police said.

"Under the guise of transporting coal, 870 kg marijuana stuffed in 29 sacks was being shipped in a truck," said a police official.

The truck was loaded with coal at Visakhapatnam and proceeded to Maredumilli ghats to load it with marijuana, he said.