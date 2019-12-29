Andhra Police to observe 2020 as year of women safety: DGP Sawang

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)[India], Dec 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Sunday asserted that the crime rate in the state has fallen by six per cent in 2019 as compared to the last year and added that the police department will observe 2020 as the "year of women safety".

"Law and order have worked effectively in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, the crime rate has decreased by 6 per cent when compared to that of the last year. With respect to 2020, Andhra Pradesh police will treat it as the year of women safety. We will transform every police station into a women-friendly one, which will be the first of its kind transformation in the country," Sawang said at the annual press conference.Enumerating the achievements of the Andhra Pradesh Police force, the DGP said that the state's crime rate is much lower as compared to the national average while the conviction rate is higher."The crime rate in Andhra Pradesh is 216 against the national average of 237. Our charge sheet registration stands at 88 per cent, which is the highest in the country. Rape cases here stand at 2.09 as compared to the national average of 5.2, similarly, theft cases in the state are 25.5 while national average 45.7. Meanwhile, our conviction rate is 58.1 while the national average stands at 48.8," Sawang said."Dowry deaths in the state reduced by 24 per cent as compared to that in 2018 while rape cases have also reduced by 4 per cent. Acts of outraging the modesty are also on the decline by 2 per cent. The human trafficking cases have also decreased by 10 per cent," he added.He, however, expressed concern over the high number of road accidents in Andhra, 14.6, which is more than double of the national average of 5.2, and added that the department was working to reduce them.He asserted that the rise in cases of rioting was the result of clashes in the election season.Speaking about the rise in cases registered under the POCSO Act and harassment in the state, he said that this was due to the increased awareness in the public.He also asserted that Maoist activities have been restricted to just two districts, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari, in the state. (ANI)