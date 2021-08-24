Andhra Police uses JCB to scrape hillside to deblock roadway

The narrow road got blocked after a heavy container truck turned turtle on Saturday, followed by another truck getting stuck on Monday, resulting in complete blockade.

Maredumilli (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 24 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Police used an excavator to cut open the side of a hill on Maredumilli - Chinturu ghat road in East Godavari district to allow vehicles to pass which were stranded for almost two days.

"Within the limits of Mothugudem police station, a heavy truck travelling from Badhrachalam to Kolkata turned turtle near Durga Devi temple on the Maredumilli - Chinturu ghat road around 11 p. m. on Saturday, " said a police official on Tuesday.

This container truck made the passage of heavy vehicles difficult while the other truck got stuck on Monday morning, leading to a complete blockade.

Following these two incidents, several buses, cars, trucks and other vehicles were stranded, causing severe hardships to truck drivers, children, old people and others travelling in their vehicles.

To aggravate the situation, there was no suitable heavy crane available to remove the container truck and declog the roadway.

Considering this difficult situation, police deployed an excavator to remove the truck first. Later, they scraped the hillside to enable the movement of buses, trucks and vehicles, bringing much needed relief.

--IANS

sth/dpb