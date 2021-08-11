Andhra postpones YSR awards ceremony due to Covid pandemic

"The state government has postponed the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards ceremony, scheduled for August 13, to a later date in view of the Covid-19 pandemic," said an official.

Amaravati, Aug 11 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday postponed the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award and YSR Achievement Awards ceremony scheduled for Friday to a later date.

The government has also factored in the directives of the medical and health department as not more than 150 people are allowed at gatherings.

It also took into account the fact that some of the awardees are elderly people.

"As some of the awardees are elderly persons, the government has postponed the event, keeping their age and Covid protocol in view," he said.

According to the official, the awards function is now likely to be held in October or November.

Announced in July, on the eve of the birth anniversary of Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the Andhra government announced the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards to individuals and institutions for excellence in diverse realms.

As many as 63 awards were announced, mainly recognizing the work which reflected the ideals of Rajasekhar Reddy and the philosophy of Jagan Mohan Reddy, including amplifying Telugu culture and social service.

