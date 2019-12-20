Andhra Pradesh : Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav kisses police shoe

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): YSRCP leader and Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav kissed a shoe worn by policemen here on Friday to condemn the alleged derogatory comment of former MP JC Diwakar Reddy on police.

"I kiss the boot of policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the process of saving the lives of the people and in protecting the nation's sovereignty and integrity," said Madhav.



"There are many police personnel who are working with commitment. JC Diwakar should remember that," he said.

TDP leader and former MP JC Diwakar Reddy on Wednesday allegedly made derogatory remarks concerning police while addressing TDP district-level meeting headed by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Diwakar Reddy allegedly said that they will get the police to lick the shoes, once TDP comes to power. (ANI)

