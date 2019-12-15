Andhra Pradesh: 10 people injured in road mishap in West Godavari district

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): At least 10 people sustained injuries after a Tata Ace vehicle carrying 23 passengers overturned on Sunday.

The accident took place near Kona village under Machilipatnam Mandal of West Godavari district. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

"This morning a Tata Ace vehicle was going from Peripalem village in Narsapuram Mandal of West Godavari district to Kona village. It was carrying 23 passengers. The vehicle overturned while taking a turn," said the police of Bandar Taluk.



"All passengers are safe, though they sustained minor injuries. The injured ones were admitted in the government general hospital at Bandar. Three of them sustained relatively major injuries and are undergoing treatment. Others were discharged after getting the first aid," added the police. (ANI)

