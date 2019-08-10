Andhra Pradesh: 15 hospitalised for snake bite in Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): After being bitten by snakes, 15 people from several villages in Movva Mandal were admitted to the primary health care centre here.

"15 victims of snake bite came here. We kept them under observation, tested blood and gave them anti-snake venom injection. All are out of danger now. Anti-snake venom injection is available in all government hospitals in the district. So people need not worry," said Sivaramakrishna, doctor at Movva government health care centre.



The hospital authorities said that 90 people have been given anti-snake venom injection from August 1 till date.

"We suggest victims not to go to any Tantriks or quack doctors and waste time. You go to nearest the government hospital. Most of the victims are either farmers or coolies. We suggest them not to go to private hospitals and waste money. The government is providing all medicines," Sivaramakrishna said. (ANI)

