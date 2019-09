Andhra Pradesh: 65-yr old man injured in bear attack

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 65-year old man, Madla Tumbaiah, got injured after a bear attacked him in Limbugan village, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.



"While I was returning from my farm today morning, a bear attacked me and I got injured. I was taken to Palasa government hospital for treatment," said Tumbaiah.

Reportedly, villagers of Rati, Bahadapalli and Betalapuram are gripped by fear as nowadays a sloth of bears is wandering in Mandasa Mandal in Srikakulam district. (ANI)