Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet panel report on insider trading finds irregularities during TDP regime

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday said the Cabinet Sub-Committee on insider trading in the capital region has found several irregularities and unfair practices during the regime of Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The Sub-Committee's report states that a company owned by family members of TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu was involved in the purchase of lands on the peripheries of the capital region in July 2014, said the CMO in a press release.



"The State will take legal opinion and then refer the matter to either Lokayukta or go for a CBI or CB-CID inquiry," said Venkataramaiah.

The data of all the buyers of land in the peripheries of the capital region, ahead of the announcement of the new capital's name in December, are with the government. The names include those who held high positions in the previous government including ministers, their relatives, workers, and drivers, the release read.

In August, YSRCP spokesperson Manoj Kothari had accused the previous state government of insider trading. (ANI)

