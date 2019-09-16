Andhra Pradesh: CM meets survivors of Godavari boat tragedy

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited the government hospital at Rajahmundry and met the survivors of Godavari river boat tragedy.



A total of 27 passengers have been rescued as per the details shared by the Integral Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). Out of these, 16 people are under treatment and trauma counselling.

The rescue operation for the reported 24 people, who went missing after the boat met with the accident in the Godavari river on Sunday, is still going on. (ANI)

