Andhra Pradesh: CM terms TDP chief's behaviour at Assembly entrance gate as very bad; Naidu hits back

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, saying his behaviour with the security staff at the entrance of the state's legislative assembly on Thursday was highly unbecoming of him.

During a discussion on TDP MLAs' alleged misbehaviour with marshals and security personnel, Reddy said: "Chandrababu Naidu's behaviour on security staff yesterday was very bad. He is supposed to come in through Gate No. 2. Yesterday he came in through the other gate, which is meant for other MLAs. He was accompanied by his security persons, black cat commandos, MLAs, TDP workers and others.""As only MLAs are allowed to enter through that gate, marshals followed security rules. When a group of people were coming inside like a procession, the security personnel tried to check, who was a public representative and who was not. The marshals did their duty," said Reddy.Hitting out at Nara Lokesh, son of Naidu, the Chief Minister said: "Naidu even hurled abuses at an employee in the Legislative Assembly. He should be ashamed of it. Nara Lokesh not only abused the security personnel, he even manhandled them. Such acts are highly condemnable."Responding to Reddy's allegations, Naidu while speaking in the Assembly said that the Chief Minister hurled abuses at him inside and outside the House. ""His ministers and MLAs used abusive language against me and our MLAs. The government used marshals to stop us and prevent us from entering the House," said Naidu."When I was stopped from entering the House, I spoke harshly, but not used any derogatory words. As a Chief Minister for 14 years, I am pained when I was blocked at the entry gate," added Naidu. (ANI)