Andhra Pradesh: Couple killed after being hit by tanker in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Two people were killed after a tanker carrying diesel hit them on the National Highway in Tallapalem village here on Friday.

Kasimkota Sub Inspector Himagiri said, "Karanam Somi Naidu (55), and his wife Aidi Talli (50) was going on the high way for agricultural work, on foot at around 6 AM. A diesel tanker numbered AP29 TA 5369 coming from Yalamanchili hit the couple from behind. Both of them died on the spot."



According to the sub-inspector, the driver immediately ran away from the spot. The police have shifted the bodies to a government hospital for post mortem.

"An FIR has been registered and a case is filed under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have started an investigation of the case," the sub-inspector said. (ANI)

