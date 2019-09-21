Andhra Pradesh: CRDA serves notice to demolish several structures at Naidu's rented house

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has issued a final notice for the demolition of several structures at the rented house of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the banks of Krishna river in Vundavalli area here.

The notice, issued in the name of industrialist Lingamaneni Ramesh on September 19, also made clear that if the structures were not demolished within seven days, the authority would further proceed to raze it to the ground."A notice had been issued on July 27 under Section 115 (1) and 115 (2) for an unauthorised construction of ground floor and first floor along with swimming pool and ground floor dressing room, etc, in the plot admeasuring 1.318 acre within the maximum flood level (MFL) of the Krishna river," said CRDA in its notice.It added: "In light of the unauthorised developments detailed above, this office has issued notice on July 27 to show-cause as to why the said developments detailed above should not be removed within 7 days from the issue of the notice.""A reply to the notice was received on July 4. As requested in the said reply, a personal hearing with the commissioner APCRDA was arranged on July 15 at 3 pm. The owner, Ramesh through his General Power of Attorney and advocates MDN Nageswara Gupta and Gogusetti Venkateswara Rao, represented the case and sought ten more days for filing documents and other requisites," read the notice.However, even ten days after the hearing, no related documents, papers, etc., were filed at the office, it added."An order dated on September 19 was issued from this office duly addressing the issues raised by your letter dated July 15. Further, the reply to the show-cause notice is not to the satisfaction of this authority, thus, this office has authority to enforce the rules corresponding to the unauthorised developments notified vide GO MS 678 (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) dated September 7, 2009, and as per fifth schedule of APCRDA Act, 2014, read with section 152. Therefore, confirmation orders have been issued to remove the said development in the premises within seven days from the date of issue of this order," said the CRDA. (ANI)