Andhra Pradesh: CRDA to take strict action against unauthorised constructions near Krishna River

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) officials on Monday demolished an illegal construction on the embankment of Krishna River in Amaravati and the authority will further take an action against the unauthorised constructions here, said an official statement.

In the statement, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, Vijayawada asserted that at first, provision notices were served to 24 unauthorised constructions located along the Krishna River. After considering the owners' content, so far demolition orders of five illegal buildings have been confirmed under Section 115(3) as the authority has discovered that there is no merit in any of the grounds mentioned in the owners' explanation.For the remaining 19 constructions, the explanation submitted is under examination out of which five cases need to be disposed of complying High Court's orders."An unauthorised constructed building with RCC Roof slab to a height of 0.3 meters above the ground level which is constructed in watercourse of Krishna River belonging to one P Koteswara Rao has been demolished today after serving him prior notices under section 115(1) and 116(1) on June 6, 2019," the statement added.The CRDA asserted that the reply to the notices was not satisfactory hence the construction was demolished."Rao had constructed the building without getting any prior permission from Competent Authority and from River Conservator as per Sec 13 of River Conservancy Act (Andhra Area) 1884," the statement read.However, the owner and tenant of the said illegal construction had addressed a letter on June 18, 2019, contending that the building was made within their site to protect the concrete wall which was constructed to stop the erosion of land by the watercourse.Strict enforcement action on unauthorised constructions near Krishna River bed will be taken as per Act provisions, the authority mentioned in its statement. (ANI)