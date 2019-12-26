Andhra Pradesh: Farmer tries self-immolation to protest against 3 capitals proposal

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): A farmer tried to commit suicide at Penumaka village here on Thursday during the protests against the government's proposal to form three capitals in the state.



Police intervened timely and rescued the farmer -- Ramesh Kumar. He tried self-immolation by pouring petrol on himself, confirmed Tadepalli police officials.

Ramesh said that he was upset over the government's proposed decision to shift from the state capital from Amaravati.

"I gave four acres of land for Amaravati. I want the capital to be kept at Amaravati only. I am unable to bear the tension this government is creating. So, I wanted to die," said he.

Tension has been rising in Andhra's capital region since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three capitals for the purpose of 'decentralised development.' (ANI)

