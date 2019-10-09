Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Vizianagaram Wood market

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a wood market here in the wee hours of Wednesday. No casualties have been reported so far, police said.

The incident took place at around 3 am after the wooden sticks stocked in the shop caught fire.

Police suspect that the stored wooden sticks caught fire due to a short circuit.



Minutes after the incident, the fire fighting team reached the spot and doused the flames.

Giving out more details about the incident, Kiran Kumar, Vizianagaram town police station sub-inspector, told ANI that the owners of the building were rescued and rushed to hospital after they complained of the respiratory problem.

"Owners of the building reside in the same building. However, nobody was in the house except for an old couple. At the time of the incident, the smoke spread heavily and the trapped old couple met with respiratory problems. The firefighters rescued the duo and admitted them to the hospital," he said.

"The shop is almost 1500 sq feet. Inside the shop, there was timber, plastic and glass material stored. The incident has caused damaged to the building and the loss is yet to be estimated," Kumar added.(ANI)