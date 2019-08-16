Andhra Pradesh: Flood water enters low-lying areas in Krishna district following heavy rainfall

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Normal life came to a standstill after water entered in low-lying areas in Krishna district owing to heavy rainfall in the region.



Chevitikallu, Munnaluru, Gani Atkuru, Moguluru, Kunikinapadu, Ustepalli, Kasarabad, Kodavatikallu, Eturu, Sangallapalem, Punnavalli and Pokkanuru villages in the district were partially submerged with floodwater on Friday.

70 crest gates were lifted at Prakasam Barrage on Wednesday due to huge inflows of water in Krishna River from the upstream.

One villager of Gani Atkuru said " It is for the first time in the last nine years that floodwater has entered our village. The farmers have incurred grave losses. We request the government for financial support."

The situation in the area may further worsen after Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted Light to Moderate rainfall at many places and Heavy rainfall in isolated places for Krishna district over the next three days. (ANI)

