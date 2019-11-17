Andhra Pradesh: Heated verbal spat erupts between police, locals over JSP songs during festival

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A heated verbal spat erupted between police and locals during the celebrations of Harihara Bala Nagendra Swami Festival on Saturday night in Dharmavaram here, after cops allegedly tried to stop party songs being played Jana Sena Party (JSP) workers during the event.



According to the police, they tried to stop to JSP campaigning songs being played at the event.

Angered by the act, locals and party workers allegedly surrounded the police and prevented them from leaving the place for around two to three hours.

The spat only came to a conclusion after the intervention of Gurajala deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

Personnel from Durgi police station, however, denied being stopped by the locals and said that they had only gone to the place and asked the party workers to stop playing the songs.

No action is being taken by the police in the matter, police said. (ANI)

