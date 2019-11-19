Andhra Pradesh: In viral video, man in inebriated condition chases police with dummy sword

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): In a viral video, a man in an inebriated condition chased police with a dummy sword at Vuda Children Theatre in Visakhapatnam. The person has been arrested.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sai, who chased the police with a dummy sword on November 17. The police lodged an FIR on November 18.



"Three Town police went to Vuda Children Theatre after we received a call from the theatre security guard. A clash broke out between the security guards and accused, Sai before the police arrived," said CI Rama Rao, Police Inspector, Three Town.

"After the police arrived, Sai chased the police with the dummy sword in an inebriated condition. Three police personnel took him in custody and filed a case against him," he added. (ANI)

