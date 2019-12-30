Andhra Pradesh: Indian Railway introduces new passenger friendly information system at Anakapalle station

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Indian Railways introduced a new passenger information system at Anakapalle Railway Station of Vijayawada Division in South Central Railway on Monday.

The passenger information system comprises both "At a Glance Display Board" (which gives a glance at the status of various train timings at the station) and "Coach Guidance Display Board" (which provides the coach composition position of a train).

The objective of this application is to provide better features and an easy guide to the passengers and thereby providing satisfactory user experience."In the new Passenger Information System, new technology has been adopted by which the estimated arrival of the trains at the station is taken based on the real-time location of the trains. This is done by taking continuously updated data sourced automatically from the Centralized Railway Information System (CRIS) server from time to time," stated a press release.The system provides automated display information about the trains expected at the station in the next two hours in trilingual form, that is, Telugu, English, and Hindi.In addition, the system also provides a facility for the operator to modify the data instantly in case of any emergencies. The cost of the equipment is Rs 10 lakh including supply, installation, commissioning and onsite warranty of three years. (ANI)