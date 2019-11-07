Andhra Pradesh: Infant dies after TV set falls on her at home

Kasibugga (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In a tragic incident, an 11-month-old infant lost her life after a television fell on her after she accidentally pulled down the wires of the TV set at her house here.

The incident took place on Wednesday at New Colony area in Kasibugga town of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district.

The mother, Varalakshmi, was feeding her baby girl, Moharini, at the house. The infant was restless while having her food.



She then went inside a room and pulled down the wires of the television kept on the table, following which the set fell on her leading to grievous injuries.

The parents rushed their child to a nearby hospital, but the infant succumbed to her injuries.

The couple has an elder son named Yaswanth.

Kasibugga Police confirmed the infant's death to ANI over the phone. However, a complaint was not filed in this regard. (ANI)

