Andhra Pradesh: JSP Chief demands compensation for families of construction workers, corners govt over sand issue

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday demanded the state government to pay compensation to the families of construction workers who have allegedly committed suicide in the wake of current slowdown in the sector due to shortage of sand.

Addressing a press conference, Kalyan said, "Why is there such a shortage of sand here but not in other states? The construction workers' suicides are on the rise and unofficially, at least 50 construction workers have died till date."Kalyan further asked the state government to resolve the issue of sand scarcity on the state within two weeks and demanded Rs five lakh compensation for the families of construction workers who had committed suicide."The state government should also pay Rs 50,000 to each worker who have lost livelihood for last four months," said Kalyan.Speaking on his march against the state government on the alleged sand scarcity in the state, He said, "If Jagan Mohan reddy giving a good ruling, there is no need for us to come on roads. We just want him to give Andhra Pradesh a good government."Kalyan also commented on the recent controversy in which Principal Secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash had issued transfer orders of the Chief Secretary of the state LV Subrahmanyam."Why was the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam transferred by someone who has been brought up by YSRCP government? Something has happened behind the scenes in this matter," Kalyan accused.Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar has accused the opposition parties of politicising the issue of sand mining while asserting that necessary measures are being taken to deal with the situation. (ANI)