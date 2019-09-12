Andhra Pradesh: Justice B Siva Sankara Rao to head Judiciary Preview Committee

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed Justice B Siva Sankara Rao as head of Judicial Preview Committee.

Andhra Pradesh High Court acting Chief Justice has recommended the name of Justice B Siva Sankara Rao for the post in accordance with the State Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act 2019, a release from Chief Minister's Office said.



The term of office will be for three years from the date of Justice B Siva Sankara Rao assuming office and a GO was issued to this effect, read the release.

The state had earlier, passed legislation to bring in all contracts worth Rs 100 core or above under Judicial Preview by a High Court Judge and requested the High Court acting Chief Justice to suggest the name of a judge. (ANI)

