Andhra Pradesh: Local journalist murdered by unknown assailants

East Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A local journalist, K Satya Narayana, was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants in S Annavaram village, Tuni Mandal of East Godavari district.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and taking serious note of it, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered Directorate General of Police to take action and nab the culprits at the soonest possible time.



Narayana, a reporter of Andhra Jyoti, a Telugu newspaper, was attacked by unknown assailants when he was around 100 meters away from his home. Miscreants reportedly attacked him with knives and fled from the spot.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Gowtam Sawang ordered the Superintendent of Police (DP), East Godavari district, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, to visit the spot and catch the culprits as soon as possible. (ANI)

