Andhra Pradesh: Man steals 6 gold chains from jewellery shop in Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): An unidentified person allegedly stole gold jewellery from a shop in Srikalahasti in Chittoor district and managed to flee from the spot.



Nagendrudud, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Srikalahasti, said: "A man from Tamil Nadu came to Navaratna jewellery shop situated in a market here. Only one boy was attending the shop. Pretending to be a customer, he chose six gold chains and got them weighed. Each chain weighed above 800 grams. He then threw chilli powder in the eyes of the boy and fled with the jewellery on his two-wheeler."

"The thief is handicapped. We have suggested the jewellery shop owners in the locality to keep more than one person at a time in their shops. We are trying our level best to catch the accused. All the border police stations and highway police have been alerted. We are confident that we will recover the stolen jewellery very soon," he added. (ANI)

