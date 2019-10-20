Andhra Pradesh: Mini-marathon in Vijayawada ahead of 'Police Commemoration day' celebrations

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): As part of 'Police Commemoration Day' celebrations, Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday organised a mini-marathon which saw widespread participation from the general public.

The three-kilometre-long marathon started at BRTS road in the city. The event was organised to pay homage to the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Present at the event, Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said, "October 21 is celebrated as Police commemoration day. On the eve of the event, we are conducting a mini-marathon and also blood donation camps which will see participation from police officials of all districts.""Also, for the entire week, the police stations have been thrown open to the public to 'demystify' the police stations and show them how we work and what kind of equipment we use. It is aimed to give the public confidence that we are always there at their service," he added.Open house competitions were held at every police stations featuring events like essay writing and elocution for the children on the first day during the week.The Police Commissioner also informed that a 'Smriti Parade' will be carried out in the city as part of the celebrations. (ANI)