Andhra Pradesh: New Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan visits Tirupati Balaji temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Newly-appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhushan Harichandan went to Tirupati on Tuesday morning to seek blessings of Lord Balaji.



He was welcomed by Chittoor district collector Dr Bharat Gupta, Tirumalai Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy, Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner PS Girisha, other officials and police personnel. BJP leaders also welcomed the new Governor.

Later, the governor along with family members went to Tirumala temple. (ANI)

