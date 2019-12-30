Andhra Pradesh: No injustice will be done to farmers, says Panchayat Raj Minister Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Monday said that no injustice would be done to the farmers of Amaravati capital region.

The Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will do justice to them.

"Earlier government accumulated lands for the capital under the land pooling method. Now the same lands can be given back under the same pooling method," added he.He said that nobody is taking away the lands of farmers. He also asked if the people of other regions in the state don't need development. The state will be uniformly developed with three capitals, he said.Reddy said the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) will submit its report on January 3, 2020.Responding to criticism by TDP leaders over the BCG, the minister reminded that N Chandrababu Naidu had also taken the services of BCG many times in the past.The minister said that it is not possible to develop 33,000 acres of land at once. "We will take sufficient land and will develop it," he said.When asked about Rayalaseema, the minister said that what our region needs is water for drinking and irrigation, but not the secretariat.The minister said the government has decided to give door delivery of sand and the pilot project will be taken up in Krishna district from January 2.The sand door delivery will start in East Godavari, West Godavari, and Kadapa districts from January 7."The door delivery of sand will be implemented all over the state by January 20. Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Cooperation (APMDC) will take the responsibility for the door delivery of sand," he said. (ANI)