Andhra Pradesh: Rayalaseema supporters demand implementation of Sribagh accord

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Rayalaseema supporters held an agitation on Tuesday in Prodduturu town demanding implementation of the 'Sribagh accord'.

The protestors held a rally in the city with empty vessels. They allege that gross injustice was being done to Rayalaseema region after the state was bifurcated.



Srinadh Reddy, Rayalaseema Joint Action Team (JAC) leader said, "Two crore people of the region are being treated as second-grade citizens. The government is giving prominence to only Krishna and Guntur districts and ignoring four Rayalaseema districts."

The historic 'Sribagh accord' gained much importance after bifurcation, it must be properly implemented, otherwise, we will intensify our agitation, the protestors said. (ANI)

