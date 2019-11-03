Andhra Pradesh: RMO on fast unto death after allegedly being sacked from post

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A Resident Medical Officer (RMO) from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district is on fast unto death in front of a government-run hospital in Machilipatnam alleging that she has been sacked from her post.

RMO Vijaya Nirmala claimed that she was a civil assistant surgeon in the last two years and asserted that she was not appointed as RMO despite her seniority until she struggled for the promotion."Only two months ago, I was appointed as RMO after a lot of struggle. Now some people have been levelling false allegations against me. I have been removed from my duties without any inquiry. I demand a public investigation on the allegations against me," Nirmala said.Meanwhile, the hospital's superintendent Dr M Jaya Kumar urged Nirmala to end her fast."Several allegations were levelled against Vijaya Nirmala. So the commissioner of medical and health department ordered to replace her with civil surgeon Dr Mallikarjuna Rao. Based on the commissioner's orders, she has been removed from her duties and Dr Mallikarjuna Rao has taken charge. I don't have any other intention in this regard," Kumar said."The civil surgeon is eligible for the RMO post. If he is not willing to continue, others will be given a chance," he added. (ANI)