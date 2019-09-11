Andhra Pradesh: Security beefed up at Atmakur, adjoining villages

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): After the detention of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and its other leaders, the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday also tightened security in the villages where 'Chalo Atmakur' rally was supposed to be held.



Around 70 police personnel have been put on duty at Atmakur and other adjoining villages under Durgi Mandal in Guntur district where the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was to hold 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Srihari Rao said: "We are trying to solve out the problems. People left their villages for their personal family reasons. Now they are returning. So, politicising the issue is not correct."

TDP has alleged the YSRCP government is indulging in political vendetta. Today TDP leaders were to visit the rehabilitation centre at the party headquarters in Guntur district to meet the victims who had to flee their villages due to alleged attacks by the workers of the rival party.

Naidu on Wednesday morning was put under preventive detention along with other party leaders following political violence allegations made by the YSRCP. (ANI)

