Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam reservoir gates lifted

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Gates of Srisailam reservoir here were lifted on Friday after it reached its full capacity.

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar lifted four gates of the reservoir and released the water into the Nagarjuna Sagaram dam in Telangana. At least, 1 lakh cusecs of water was released.

Kumar, accompanied by Telangana minister Niranjan Reddy and Srinivas also prayed to Krishna river.



The gates were lifted to the height of 10-feet and 25,000 cusecs of water was released from each gate. The full capacity of the Srisailam reservoir is 885 feet. With heavy rains in upward areas, water level reached 880 feet.

The full capacity of the reservoir is 215.81 TMCs and currently 189.89 TMC water is stored in the reservoir. (ANI)

