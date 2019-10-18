Andhra Pradesh: Sunrays enter sanctum sanctorum of Sun temple

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The sun rays entered the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Surya Narayana Swamy temple at Chikkavaram village in Gannavaram Mandal of the district on Thursday, the day when the sun entered the 'Tula Rashi.'



The sun rays remained on the idols of Lord Surya Narayana Swamy and Lord Hanuman for almost half an hour at 'Usha Padmini Sameta Suryanarayana Swamy' temple, which is 180 years old.

'Tula Sankraman' is the time when crop yields come home and are considered as auspicious.

Temple trustee Vamsi said that this is the second biggest sun temple in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that like the ancient Arasavalli sun god temple, here also sun rays enter the sanctum sanctorum and fall on the feet of deity twice every year during 'Tula Sankraman' and 'Makar Sankraman.' (ANI)

