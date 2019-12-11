Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders protest against APSRTC bus fare hike

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Wednesday held a protest against the hike in fares of Andhra Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation (APSRTC) in the state.



Demanding immediate rollback of the increased fares, many TDP leaders travelled in ordinary buses as a mark of protest.

While former minister Devineni Umamaheswar Rao travelled from Vijayawada outskirts to Mylavaram in an ordinary bus, former MLA T Sowmya and TDP workers staged a protest in front of RTC bus depot in Nandigama town.

Later, she travelled from Nandigama to Kanchikacharla in an ordinary bus.

The fare hike, which comes into effect from today, has drawn widespread criticism from the Opposition parties - BJP and TDP. (ANI)

