Andhra Pradesh: TDP stages protest against three capital proposal

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday held a protest against three capital proposal and demanded the continuation of Amaravati as the capital of the state.

Former MLA Tangirala Sowmya, party local leaders and cadre also participated in the protests. They raised slogans against the Jagan Mohan Reddy led-YSRCP government.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Cabinet meeting at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat today, the security was beefed up in the area and Section 144 was imposed in the city.The Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is likely to take a final call on the three capital proposal today.Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Laksmi Narayana and BJP leaders held 'Mouna Deeksha' (silent protest) for an hour from 9 am - 10 am at Uddandarayani Palem village in Amaravati.Protests erupted across the state over the three capital proposal. The villagers have been protesting for the past nine days demanding to continue with Amaravati as the only capital of the state.The GN Rao committee constituted by the state government has recommended that the Andhra Pradesh government should have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use taking into consideration concerns on environment and for balanced regional growth. (ANI)